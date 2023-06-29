Noise ColorFit Vision 3 launched with over 100 sports modes

Noise has launched a new smartwatch in India called the ColorFit Vision 3. The watch is touted to offer over 100 sports modes. It is said to offer up to seven days of battery life with normal usage and up to two days of battery life with Bluetooth calling. Read on to know more about the watch.

Noise ColorFit Vision 3: Price

The ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs 4,999 via Noise’ own website and Flipkart. The wearable is available in Jet Black, Classic Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black: Elite Edition, and Glossy Silver: Elite Edition colour options.

Noise ColorFit Vision 3: Specifications

The ColorFit Vision 3 sports a square dial with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display that has a 410×502 pixel resolution and 550 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch also offers an Always-on display mode and has a functional crown on the right side. Users get access to over 150 watch faces for customisation according to their preference.

The wearable connects wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3 and supports Noise’ True Sync technology. Users can make and receive phone calls directly from the watch’s display and save up to 10 contacts.

The ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch packs a 300mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery with normal usage and up to 2 days of battery life with Bluetooth calling. Sports enthusiasts get access to over 100 sports modes like running, cycling, and trekking.

The watch is also equipped with smart health monitors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch supports IP68-rated water and dust resistance