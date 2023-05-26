Noise ColorFit Quad Call smartwatch arrives in India: Price, Features

Noise ColorFit Quad Call smartwatch has launched in India featuring a 1.81″ TFT display packaged in a metallic body. The watch has debuted in the small-dial segment and is equipped with Bluetooth calling and an AI voice assistant compatible with Google and Siri.

Noise ColorFit Quad Call: Price, Availability

The ColorFit Quad Call comes in five colour variants – Jet Black, Space Blue, Rose Pink, Silver Gray, and Deep Wine. The watch is available at gonoise.com and Amazon at a price of Rs 1,499, starting today.

Noise ColorFit Quad Call: Features

The watch has a 1.81″ TFT display packaged in a metallic design. The display supports a 550 nits brightness. To provide enhanced convenience and accessibility to its users, this smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling and an AI voice assistant compatible with Google and Siri.

The smartwatch is equipped with Noise Buzz, a feature that enables users to make calls directly from the dial-pad, conveniently access recent call logs, and save up to 10 contacts on the device.

The ColorFit Quad Call features a battery that can last up to 7 days on a single charge and is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. The latest smartwatch also comes packed with wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep track of the wearer’s heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and menstrual cycle.

The smartwatch includes an inbuilt Productivity Suite, enabling users to keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy. The smartwatch offers over 100+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces and can be paired with the NoiseFit App also.