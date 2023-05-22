Noise ColorFit Qube 2, BoAt Wanderer Smart Watches launched in India

Noise and BoAt have debuted new smartwatches in India. The Noise ColorFit Qube 2 has been launched with features like heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker and more. The BoAt Wanderer Smart is a Kids smartwatch with in-built 4G sim connectivity for your children so you can keep a tab on them when they aren’t with you. Read on to know more about these.

BoAt Wanderer Smart Kids Smartwatch: Price, Specs

The new BoAt smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs 5,000 on boAt-lifestyle.com and Amazon.in.

It employs a 1.4-inch full touch HD display accompanied by a 2MP front-facing camera so your kids can check smart content on their wrists, while also making video calls with you and their friends. With a 4G SIM card inserted, they can send and receive real-time text messages, voice calls, and do a lot more. And in case of emergencies, there’s an SOS button that alerts you and a couple of other numbers that your child may be in distress and needs help.

There’s also a feature where you can locate the watch via GPS. The boAt Wanderer smartwatch has an IP68 water-resistant body and is available in two shades including Coral and Aqua.

Thanks to 4G connectivity, and along with the in-built GPS chip, you can now keep track of your child’s location in real-time (updated every 5 minutes) and always stay informed about their whereabouts. You can also create a geofencing radius and get instantly notified in real-time, each time your child moves out of and returns to their safety zone.

Other features of the boAt Wanderer Smart include Step Tracker, an Alarm Clock, and Stopwatch. As a parent, you can also set up Parental Control so you can keep them safe while having complete control of their activities.

Parents can also set up Class Forbidden restrictions, Voice Monitoring that instantly allows them to monitor your child’s surroundings, restrict their calls from unknown callers, set up auto answering and a few more that are all available on the watch and the companion app. Lastly, the boAt Wanderer Smart comes with a 2-day battery life.

Noise ColorFit Qube 2: Price, Specs

The Noise ColorFit Qube 2 is priced at Rs 1,599 and is offered in Royal Blue, Jet Black, Deep Wine, Silver Grey, and Rose Pink colours. The smartwatch is available for purchase via Flipkart and the brand’s official website.

The new smartwatch from Noise comes with a squarish dial with a metallic build that is IP67-certified water-resistant. The smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 282 pixels and 450 nits peak brightness. It supports the raise to wake feature as well.

In terms of fitness, the Noise ColorFit Qube 2 can track your heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and breathing sessions. It is also capable of tracking more than 100 sports modes. The watch comes with a built-in speaker and a mic for Bluetooth calling directly from the wrist. It has access to a dial-pad, recent call logs, and saving up to eight contacts.

The smartwatch also comes with features like voice assistant, mini-games, weather updates, camera and music control, and more. It is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge.