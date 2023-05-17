BoAt Storm Connect Plus smartwatch launched in India

BoAt has launched the Storm Connect Plus smartwatch in India, which has features such as bluetooth calling, boAt’s proprietary ENx algorithm, which is claimed to eliminate background noise during Bluetooth calls, over 100 watch faces and a lot more. Read on to know further details about the smartwatch.

BoAt Storm Connect Plus: Price

The Storm Connect Plus comes with an introductory price tag of Rs 1,999. It is available in four colour variants — Active Black, Active Blue, Cool Grey, and Maroon.

BoAt Storm Connect Plus: Specifications

The Storm Connect Plus smartwatch sports a 1.91-inch HD display with 550 nits brightness, 2.5D curved glass with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The watch is equipped with a square dial and offers health-tracking features like SpO2 monitoring and heart rate sensors. The Storm Connect Plus also features over 100 sports modes.

It is a Bluetooth calling-enabled smartwatch that allows users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. It also gets the company’s ENx algorithm that is claimed to cancel background noises to offer a noise-free calling experience.

Users can choose from over 100 watch faces to customise the wearable device. The smartwatch also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The watch is claimed to last for up to seven days with regular use. It packs a 300mAh battery which has a charging time of 2 hours. Other features of the watch include an alarm, countdown timer, stopwatch, push notification for SMS, social media and apps. It also features music controls, camera controls, and weather updates, according to the company.