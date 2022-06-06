Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noies has launched the Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz, the company’s latest smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling, Sp02 monitor, a 24/7 heart rate monitor and more. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz comes with an introductory price of Rs 2,499. The original price of the smartwatch is Rs 4,999. The watch will go on sale starting June 8.

You can purchase the new smartwatch in Jet Black, Electric Blue, Olive Green, Champagne Grey, and Rose Pink colour options. It will be available for purchase via on Amazon and Noise e-store.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Specs and Features

Noise watch comes with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD rectangular display with 240×280 pixels resolution. It also features a crown button for easy navigation through the UI. There are 150 customizable cloud-based watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference.

The smartwatch comes with support for Bluetooth calling. For voice assistance support, the watch features Siri, as well as Google Assistant. Also, the smartwatch comes with a loudspeaker and a built-in mic. You can answer incoming calls or make calls from the smartwatch.

Further, you will also get access to an Sp02 monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, Sleep monitor and female health tracking. In addition to this, the wearable offers 60 sports modes to choose from including running, walking, cycling, yoga, and more.

The device comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and can be connected to devices in the Bluetooth range (10 meters). The device is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. Also, the watch has Numpad and contacts options.