Noise Colorfit Ultra Buzz with Bluetooth calling launched in India

Noise has launched the Colorfit Ultra Buzz, the company’s latest smartwatch in India. This comes after the launch of NoiseFit Buzz with Bluetooth calling a few days back.

The Noise Colorfit Ultra Buzz will be available at 12 noon on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 3499 starting from April 28th. It comes in Charcoal Black, Champagne Grey and Olive Green colours.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Specs

The smartwatch comes with a large rectangular 1.75-inch display. The watch has a feature where the user can accept, reject or silence an incoming call using the watch itself, given that it is connected to the smartphone.

It comes with 100 sports modes including Running, Treadmill, Walking, Spinning, Cycling, Yoga, Hiking, Fitness and Climbing and more. The watch features a productivity suite where you can keep a track of stocks, check world clock, make quick replies and enable smart DND mode. The smart wearable comes with multiple health and fitness-related features as well.

The smartwatch has support for 24/7 heart rate monitoring, an SpO2 tracker to measure blood-oxygen levels, and a sleep monitor as well. Additionally, the watch also supports measuring the stress levels along with offering the female health tracking. Other features include drink water reminder, idle alert, and hand wash reminder and more.

Meanwhile, NoiseFit Buzz smartwatch is launched at Rs 2,999 and it will be available via Flipkart for purchase, starting April 28 at 12 PM. It will be available in a single Black colour option.

It sports a 1.32-inch TFT LCD display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The watch has support for customizable & cloud-based watch faces. It can track up to 9 sports modes such as running, treadmill, walking, spinning, cycling, yoga, hiking, fitness, and climbing.

The watch has a heart rate sensor for 24 hours heart rate monitoring. Apart from that, it also supports SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, and female health tracking. The NoiseFit Buzz has an IP67-rated build for water and dust resistance. The battery on the smartwatch can provide up to 5 days of runtime on a single charge.