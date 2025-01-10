Lava ProWatch V1 Launched in India: All Details

Lava ProWatch V1 has been announced in India with a 1.85-inch AMOLED Display along with a high-accuracy VC9213 sensor and over 110 sports modes. Here’s everything else the smartwatch has to offer, including its features and specifications.

Lava ProWatch V1: Price, Availability

ProWatch V1, priced at Rs 2,399, will be available in four colour variants, including Peachy Hikari, Black Nebula, Bluish Ronin and Mint Shinobi. The metal variants can go up to Rs 2,799. The smartwatch is already available for purchase in retail stores.

Lava ProWatch V1: Features

ProWatch V1 boasts a 1.85-inch AMOLED display, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The display features a resolution of 390×450 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The octagonal design form adds a stylish and modern touch to the watch.

Equipped with the Realtek 8773 chipset, the ProWatch V1 connects wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.3. The smartwatch also features assisted GPS, ensuring accurate location tracking for outdoor activities. The ProWatch V1 is equipped with the VC9213 PPG sensor, ensuring precise health and fitness tracking. With over 110 sports modes, it meets a wide range of fitness needs, from running to yoga and more. It gets an IP68-rated body.

The 2.5D GPU Animation Engine enhances the overall interaction with the smartwatch through its transition effects. This, combined with the high-resolution 390×450 pixels display, offers 42% higher PPI than its predecessor, the ProWatch VN, says Lava.

