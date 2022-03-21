Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha smartwatch to be available in India from March 25

Noise launched a new smartwatch in India on March 18, called the ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha, which comes with features such as voice calling functionality, support for 100 sports modes, along with multiple health trackers including heart rate and sleep monitoring. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Smartwatch will be available for purchase starting March 25 on Amazon, Flipkart, and Noise’ own website with five different strap colour options — Black, Green, Grey, Pink, and Teal. The Watch is priced at Rs 8,999 in India but as a part of an introductory offer, it will be sold for price of Rs 5,499 for a limited period of time.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch Specifications

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD (240×280 pixels) display with 500 nits of peak brightness. Further, it has a 43mm rectangular dial. Moreover, you get the calling functionality within the watch, using which you can make calls from your recent call logs history. The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is compatible with both iPhone and Android handsets.

The wearable comes with support for 100 sports mode and can track activities such as distance, steps, calories burned, etc. Furthermore, the watch also has the ability to track your heart rate, blood oxygen using Sp02 sensor, stress, sleep, body temperature, and menstrual cycle. The smartwatch can show you smart notifications, has an alarm clock feature, and display calendar alerts.

The Noise smartwatch supports music playback as well and can store up to 80 songs. The wearable also comes with Alexa support and more than 150 customisable watch faces. There’s 5ATM water resistance while the smartwatch comes with a magnetic charger. Battery related details are yet to be unveiled by the company.