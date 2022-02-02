Noise ColorFit Brio Review: A better choice over ColorFit Ultra?

Noise is one of the leading players in India when it comes to smartwatches. Be it any price segment, Noise has a smartwatch available for you to purchase. It launched another offering in the mid-premium segment last year, and that is the ColorFit Brio.

The watch comes in at Rs 2,999, and with offers, it can go down till Rs 2,499. At such a price, does it have what it takes to be the ultimate smartwatch or does it lack behind? Let’s find out in our review of the Noise ColorFit Brio.

Design & Comfort

The ColorFit Brio comes with a silicone strap and a polycarbonate frame along with a 1.52-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 360 x 400 pixels. As for the looks, the watch isn’t very flash and has an ordinary looking design. It has flat sides and a single button on the right spine.

It doesn’t feel cheap to the touch and the watch is quite comfortable to wear. The straps are easily replaceable using the slide mechanism which is a nice touch. Overall, it is a small watch but looks big when viewed in photos. The display on the front has big bezels all around, however, the display itself gets bright enough outdoors and produces accurate colours.

The display also registers touch without any issues. Even though it’s small, reading and viewing elements on it wasn’t very difficult. The single button on the right does wake up the display but doesn’t turn it off, same as the ColorFit Ultra. Instead, it is used to access all the Watch functions, including sports modes, heart rate monitoring, sports record, music and more.

Sports tracking, Software, Battery Life

The ColorFit Brio supports tracking up to 50 sports modes and offers vital Health Suite features including a Spo2 monitor, and a 24×7 heart rate monitor that allows users to continually audit their health.

Further, the Noise ColorFit Brio comes with the exact same software ColorFit Ultra came with. You get the exact same menus, identical settings, and a similar overall experience. Under settings of the watch, you can set the brightness of the display, turn on/off the wrist awake feature, set the display auto off time, check device info, reboot, power off, reset the watch or turn on/off DND.

One more setting which you can change which I have liked on Noise smartwatches, is the ability to set the vibration strength. With the highest vibration setting, the watch can literally wake you up from a deep sleep or notify of an incoming call easily as its that much powerful.

On the watch face, you can swipe right to access music controls and keep on swiping left to scroll through various health monitoring modes including heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, stress monitoring and more. Furter, a down swipe will show you all your smartphone notifications while a swipe up will show you the quick settings. Using these settings, you can directly head over to settings, find your phone, turn on battery saver mode, set screen off time, turn on/off DND and access the flashlight feature.

The watch doesn’t have a flashlight, but it turns the screen white with maximum brightness to imitate the function of a flashlight. The experience of going through different menus was smooth and fast. Notification sync also worked very well.

Now, talking about sports tracking, I tried the walking mode under outdoor sports category and during the session, the watch recorded a distance of 2.05 kms with 241 calories burnt. Moreover, it recorded my average speed and heart rate during my walk as well. Further, it showed me my pace details as well along with maximum and minimum heart rate as well.

To verify, I had another watch on my other hand which showed me similar results. Further, the watch syncs with the phone using the NoiseFit app. When we reviewed the ColorFit Ultra, we didn’t like how the app was optimized and how much battery it was draining on the smartphone. However, this time around, the app behaved very well and drained very minimal battery.

When syncing watch faces, the app used to take a lot of time but this was now improved as well. It hardly took around 10-15 seconds whereas it took more than 30 seconds earlier. Talking of watch faces, there’s a load of them available within the NoiseFit app. You can also make one of your own using a custom image. Other features on the NoiseFit app include Finding your watch, camera shutter, Google Fit sync, Weather settings, Idle Alert, Drink Water reminder and more.

As for the battery life, Noise ColorFit Brio is backed by a 180mAh battery. An average battery life of 10 days has been claimed by the company. It has a standby time of up to 30 days. If you don’t workout much and use it daily just for notifications and seeing the time, you can easily get 9 to 10 days of battery life which is great. However, you can drain it quicker if you do a heavy workout daily and track it using the app. When it isn’t constantly syncing with the phone, we were even able to get it past the 10 day mark.