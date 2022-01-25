Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch to launch in India on February 2

Noise is all set to launch its Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch in India next week. The upcoming wearble will launch in the country on February 2. The company has also recently launched its Noise Colorfit Caliber and ColorFit Ultra 2 in India.

A dedicated microsite on Amazon for the Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz has gone live. The listing has revealed that the watch will be priced at Rs 4,999 but will be available for Rs 2,999. In addition, the key details of the upcoming smartwatch are also revealed.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch will launch in India on February 2, 2022 at 2 PM IST. The smartwatch will come in Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Olive Green, and Silver Grey colour options. In addition, the key details of the upcoming smartwatch are also revealed.

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Features

As per the Amazon listing, Noise watch will come with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display with 240×280 pixels resolution. There will be 100+ customisable and cloud-based watch faces available for you so you can customize your watch as per your preference.

ALSO READ: Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,999

The smartwatch will also have support for Bluetooth calling. For voice assistance support, the watch will feature Siri, as well as Google Assistant. Also, the smartwatch will come with a loudspeaker and a built-in mic

Further, you will also get access to an Sp02 monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, and Sleep monitor. In addition to this, the wearable will offers nine sports modes to choose from including running, walking, cycling, yoga, and more.

The device comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and can be connected to smartphones running at least Android 4 or iOS 8. The device is also IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch is backed by a 230mAh which is said to last for up to 7 days on a single charge and can be fully charged in two hours. Lastly, the watch measures 44.5×36.5x11mm and weighs 50 grams.