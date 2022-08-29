Noise ColorFit Caliber Go launched in India with 10-day battery life

Noise ColorFit Caliber Go is the latest smartwatch to arrive in the country from the Indian wearables brand. The ColorFit Caliber Go competes against the wearables offered by brands like boAt, Xiaomi, Realme, and more in the market. The smartwatch comes with a 10-day battery life, 40 sports modes and more.

The Noise ColorFit Caliber Go is offered in Jet Black, Rose Pink, Midnight Blue, Olive Green, and Mist Grey colour options. It is priced at Rs 1,499 and can be purchased from September 3rd, 12 noon.

The ColorFit Caliber Go sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels and 500 nits peak brightness. It comes with the standard set of trackers including a heart-rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor for blood-oxygen monitoring, sleep and stress tracker. The wearable device has support for 40 workout modes. It can also track calories, steps, distance taken, and more. It gets over 150 watch faces to choose from.

The Nosie ColorFit Caliber Go is backed by a 300mAh battery that is last up to 10 days of usage on a full charge. The watch can be charged using a magnetic wireless charger. The smartwatch also offers other features like social notifications, alarms, calendars, weather updates, and more. Lastly, the watch is rated for water resistance as well.

Meanwhile, talking about other launches from the brand, it recently brought the NoiseFit Core 2 to India. The smartwatch gets a sharp round dial display of 1.28 TFT with a 240 x 240 pixels fluid resolution. In addition, it has a button on the right side of the watch for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks.

There are 100+ cloud-based watch faces available for you, so you can customize your watch as per your preference. Further, the battery on the smartwatch can provide up to 5 days of runtime on a single charge.