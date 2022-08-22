NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch launched in India

Noise has announced the launch of NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with an Sp02 monitor, heart rate monitor, 7-day battery life, and many other sensors.

The NoiseFit Core 2 comes at Rs 3,999. In addition, the smartwatch is available for sale on Flipkart and noise.com. It comes in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Grey colours. There is a 1-year manufacturing warranty from the date of delivery of the product.

NoiseFit Core 2 Specifications

The smartwatch gets a sharp round dial display of 1.28 TFT with a 240 x 240 pixels fluid resolution. In addition, it has a button on the right side of the watch for navigating across UI to perform multiple tasks.

There are 100+ cloud-based watch faces available for you, so you can customize your watch as per your preference. Further, the battery on the smartwatch can provide up to 5 days of runtime on a single charge and up to 30-day standby time. It also includes a magnetic charger..

ALSO READ: NoiseFit Buzz smartwatch launched in India with 5-day battery life

NoiseFit Core 2 is compatible with all Android phones running on Android version 5.0 and iOS 11.0 and above. For health features, the wearable is equipped with a 24×7 heart rate monitor. There are 50+ sports modes available on the watch. It is certified to be sweat and water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

The smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit app and offers seamless sync with Bluetooth connectivity. Users are also provided with access to weather updates, calls, and messages and are enabled music and camera control after connecting the smartwatch with the app.

NoiseFit Core 2 will measure your sleep even if not connected with the app. The data will be synced to the app, once connected. You can also view your daily sleep data on your smartwatch.