Noise launches Buds VS102 Plus TWS earbuds, also announces Super Anniversary Shopping Sale

Noise has kickstarted its eighth-anniversary celebration with the launch of new Noise Buds VS102 Plus TWS earbuds. In addition, the company has also announced the exciting Super Anniversary Shopping Sale with a discount of up to 75% across the diverse product range.

The Buds VS102 Plus goes live on Flipkart and the brand’s official website for INR 799. The bumper Super Anniversary Shopping Sale goes live today, i.e. 30th August, and will run until the weekend, i.e. 4th September.

Noise Buds VS102 Plus Features

The Noise Buds VS102 Plus comes with a unique Flybird design, 36 hours of playtime, and IPX5 water-resistant technology. The earbuds offer features like Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENCTM) with quad mic and features Hyper SyncTM, and Bluetooth 5.3 for uninterrupted connectivity.

Further, the device comes with an InstachargeTM feature that enables it to play music for 120 minutes in just 10 minutes of charging along with Type-C charging for quick power refill.

Adding to the celebration, the Super Anniversary Shopping Sale will offer up to 75% off across the portfolio. The sale also offers discounts on some of the newly launched products like ColorFit Pro 4, XFit 2, Pulse, Xtreme, and also VS102 Plus launched today.

The sale would run from 30th August to 4th September where 10 lucky winners who register on the website and Facebook page. They will get a chance to win smartwatches worth Rs 4,999 at just Re 1. Those who register on the Noise website can also enjoy the benefit of 4-hour early access to these offers.

Moreover, customers can avail a discount of INR 500, on 15+ products across smartwatch and TWS categories. Not just that, consumers can avail flat 500 discount with the coupon code BDAY500 and a flat 1000 with the coupon code BDAY1000, valid on prepaid orders only.