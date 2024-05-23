New Nothing Phone (2a) Colour option coming soon: Leaked

Nothing debuted an India-exclusive Blue edition of its latest mid-ranger, the Phone (2a), in India a few weeks back. However, it seems like the brand has more in stores, as a new leak hints that Nothing will soon debut more colours of the Phone (2a), including a new shade such as the recent blue one along with the Community Edition of the device that would launch later.

The tip comes from Yogesh Brar on X, as per whom Nothing will soon launch the Phone (2a) in a new colour. After that, the device will be available in a total of four colours. Brar didn’t mention which colour it would be or when it would launch, but we can expect an announcement later next month. That’s because the tipster says that Nothing has the Phone (2a) Community Edition launch also lined up for July, which is separate from the new upcoming colour.

As of now, the Nothing Phone (2a) is available in black, white, and blue hues, with blue being an India-exclusive colour. It is possible that the upcoming colour of the Phone (2a) could be made exclusively for another region, but nothing has been confirmed so far, neither through leaks nor by the brand. Phone (2a) is the first smartphone where the brand has gone beyond launching just black and white shades of the product.

Read More: Potential Nothing Phone (3) Teaser Shows A New Button, Major Redesign Also Coming For Nothing OS

The winners of the community project edition who’ll help design a new hue of the Nothing Phone (2a) were announced earlier this month. The duo who made the Phone 2a concept: Phosphorescence were flown to London so they could collaborate with the Nothing team for the final product. Their version of the Phone (2a) uses materials that can glow in the dark.

“Using green-tinted phosphorescent material finishes, elements of the back of the phone emit a soft glow in the dark. This feature is purely analogue, requiring no power source, and can last for hours before gradually fading until it recharges by daylight. It is widely used in the watch industry. Like the fireflies, the glowing feature can also be functional, for example, locating your phone in the dark or indicating your presence.” Nothing was said while explaining the design materials of the Phosphorescence shade in a community post.