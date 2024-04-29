Nothing Phone (2a) Blue India Exclusive Edition Launched: Launch Offer, Price

Nothing has launched a new blue variant of its latest lower-end mid-ranger, the Nothing Phone (2a), in India. The new Nothing Phone (2a) Blue is an India-exclusive edition of the handset. Nothing is also running an offer for the new edition of the Phone (2a) and here’s everything you’d want to know about it.

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue: What’s Changed?

The new Phone (2a) is now available in Blue colour as an India-exclusive option for the device. It is a dark blue shade with the same design as the black and white models. The glyph LEDs are also present in the same location. When we reviewed the black version of the Nothing Phone (2a), we appreciated the unique design language of the smartphone along with the usefulness of the Glyph LEDs.

Essential Notification LED

Those who haven’t purchased the device can consider buying the new Blue variant instead of the regular black and white versions which adds touch of uniqueness as well as exclusivity.

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue: Launch Offer

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue is available in the same variants as the other colours, including 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 23,999, 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 25,999 and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 27,999. However, one can get it for Rs 19,999 on the first day of sale only, post which it will revert back to its original price. The handset will go on sale on May 2, at 12PM on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue: Specs

The Nothing Phone (2a) sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen with a Resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels, HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro mobile platform, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera. The Nothing Phone (2a) has launched with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel f/1.88 OIS-assisted primary camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. It supports Ultra XDR technology as well. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5), USB Type-C, and NFC. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The device runs on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 and will get updates till Android 17 along with 4 years of security patches.