New features for WhatsApp in works: Check out the details

WhatsApp recently made available the multi-account feature for everyone using the social media chatting app. Now, the company seems to be working on new features that will soon be rolling out or have already rolled out to select WhatsApp beta testers, such as an Alternate profiles feature to handle your privacy better, new video playback controls and more.

Alternate profiles for privacy

As spotted by WABetaInfo in the code of WhatsApp for Android Beta version 2.23.24.4, the company could be working to bring a new feature called Alternate Profiles for better privacy protection of the user on the app. The feature would be available within the privacy screen regarding the user’s profile photo.

It would essentially allow users to configure a different photo and name that will be visible to those contacts who cannot see their primary profile information. For instance, those who aren’t in your contacts will be able to see your alternate profile picture, while those in your contacts will be able to see your primary one. The same feature will also be accessible within your profile section. The feature is to be made accessible in future versions of the app.

Better video playback controls

WhatsApp is further testing a new feature that will give users more control over video playback within the app. It will give users the ability to rewind and fast-forward videos without having to use the progress bar. The feature tracker noted that the feature will allow users to fast-forward or rewind the video by 10 seconds when using this feature.

The report further notes that the new video playback controls are currently only available to WhatsApp beta testers for Android 2.23.24.6.

Pin or Archive chats in Communities

After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.9 update, some users may find a new feature to PIN group chats in Communities. The feature tracker’s report read, “This new feature allows community members to pin their most important or frequently accessed community group chats to the top of their screen, ensuring they’re always easily accessible. This can be incredibly helpful in case you’re a part of multiple community groups and want to prioritise some over others”. Aside from that, users can now also archive community group chats.