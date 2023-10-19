WhatsApp Multi-account feature goes live for everyone

After being in beta for a couple of months, WhatsApp has announced that it’s multi-account feature is going live for everyone. It gives users the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time on a single device. The feature is helpful for switching between accounts – such as your work and personal, according to the brand.

“Now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones or worry about Messaging from the wrong place”, said the company. As mentioned, with the multi-account feature you can now use WhatsApp with two of your phone numbers on a single smartphone or any other device where WhatsApp is supported.

How to setup a second account on WhatsApp?

To set up a second account, you will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM. Then, open your WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to your name, and click “Add account”. Furthermore, you can control your privacy and notification settings on each account as well.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has been busy redesigning it’s App both on Android and iOS for beta users as of now. It features new icons, such as for camera, attachments, etc., for a more modern experience. In addition, WhatsApp is also updating the predominant theme colour for both light and dark modes with a new green colour. When dark mode is enabled, the shade of the background colour is now lighter.

The green colour used across the app has more contrast to it, along with a fresh colour look for chat bubbles and the floating action button. The same new user interface is also available to select users on WhatsApp Business Beta. Even individuals who are on WhatsApp Beta may or may not receive the new UI right away as it is available only to a select number of users.