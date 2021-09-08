Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System launched in India

Netgear has launched the new Orbi RBK353 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) in the Indian market. The Netgear ORBI RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) is available in India through various e-commerce platforms. It is available through authorized NETGEAR store at a price point of Rs 27,999.

Netgear Orbi RBK353 Features

The device offers a super-fast internet speed of up to 1.8Gbps. This enables the router to support lag-free high-definition gaming and 4K/8K UHD streaming. Users can enjoy up to 25 connected devices simultaneously, with 4X capacity and improved efficiency for longer battery life.

The new Orbi RBK353 (AX1800) is ideally designed to work flawlessly in medium and large-sized homes. It offers an essential whole-home Wi-Fi solution that covers up to 300 m2. It comes with two high-performance internal antennas with high-powered ampliﬁers- 2.4GHz (600Mbps†) and 5GHz (1200Mbps†).

Powered by a Quad-Core 1.8GHz processor, the new Orbi RBK353 Router comes with 512MB NAND Flash memory. It supports 1GB RAM. On the security front, the Orbi RBK353 router supports a comprehensive anti-virus and data theft protection. This is applicable for PCs, Mac and mobile devices which are connected with NETGEAR Armor.

Furthermore, standards-based WiFi Security (802.11i, 128-bit AES encryption with PSK) enables the guest WiFi Network to be easily set up, separately and provide secure internet access.

The new Orbi RBK353 comes packed with an Orbi Router (RBR350), an Orbi Satellite (RBR350), 2m Ethernet cable, two 12V/1.5A power adapters and a Quickstart guide. Orbi RBK353 is further compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for personal entertainment and music play at-a-go.

Previously, Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router launched in India. The Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router (AX5400) is priced at Rs. 31,999. It is available in India through various e-commerce platforms, through authorized NETGEAR store. Netgear is also offering three years of warranty on the Wi-Fi router.