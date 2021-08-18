Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router launched in India

Netgear has announced the launch of a new gaming router. The brand has launched Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router in the Indian market. The new gaming router works with the speed of up to 5.4 Gbps and enables a number of users to connect more devices simultaneously.

Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Price

The Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router (AX5400) is priced at Rs. 31,999. It is available in India through various e-commerce platforms, through authorized NETGEAR store and via Netgear’s official website. Netgear is also offering three years of warranty on the Wi-Fi router.

Features

The XR1000 router operates with a Wi-Fi 6 speed of up to 5.4 Gbps. It enables a number of users to connect more devices simultaneously, without impacting speed or reliability, by efficiently packing and scheduling data. Wi-Fi 6 operates with 4x increased capacity, which is much faster than Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) system.

One can also manage the XR1000 from their phone using the NETGEAR Nighthawk Mobile App for Android and iOS devices. The XR1000 has 512MB of RAM and 256MB of flash storage.

The Wi-Fi 6 router runs DumaOS 3.0, an operating system designed for gamers and streamers of all skill levels. The OS enables the router to stabilize ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeps the player in the game. The router is powered by Triple Core 1.5Ghz Processor. It can handle the heavy demands of VR gaming, 4K streaming, and more.

It also comes loaded with Geo-Filter settings that help in selecting the best online connection for the games by filtering high-ping game servers. The Ping Heatmap lets you ping game servers from all over the world and build a ping history that helps one choose the server with the best connection.

The newly launched XR1000 router comes with Advanced Cyber Security that encompasses protection of privacy, online family safety and network security from cyber-threats is provided by WPA3 encryption, Traffic Controller firewall, and NETGEAR Armor (powered by BitDefender) anti-virus, anti-malware, and data protection technology.

The router supports Four Wired Ethernet Ports which helps you connect with PC, gaming consoles, and other devices at up to 1 Gbps wired speeds. It measures 295 x 200 x 64mm and weighs 600 grams. The retail box includes the Wi-Fi router, four antennas, Ethernet cable, a quick start guide, and a power adapter.