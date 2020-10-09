Netflix on Jio Fiber Diamond Plan: Things you should know

Jio is offering a basic Netflix plan with its Jio Fiber Diamond Plan. Here are the things you should know.

Jio introduced a range of new plans last month for its Fiber broadband service which gave users access to a bunch of OTT app services like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, etc. While the inclusion of these services under the plans act as a purchase factor for many consumers, people tend to confuse amongst the Netflix plans which the operator is offering.

Netflix has 4 plans which are Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium. Jio is offering the Basic Netflix plan here with its Jio Fiber Diamond Plan and this Netflix plan has its own limitations.

The Basic Netflix Plan originally costs Rs 499 per month if you purchase it directly from Netflix regardless of the Fiber service from Jio. The resolution of the Video Quality will be capped up to 480p and is not even HD. Which means you won't be able to play HD content with this plan.

You can watch Netflix on Laptop, Mobile or your TV with this Plan but another limitation here comes into play which is, that you can play Netflix only on 1 device at a time. You can't stream Netflix on 2 or more devices simultaneously with this plan. The phone number with which your Jio Fiber registration will be linked to will be used to make the account on Netflix and then you will be able to use the account on your laptop, TV or mobile phone, one at a time.

To avail the Offer, Customers can either visit the plans page on the MyJio app or Website and subscribe to the Offer, or tap on the Offer card shown on the homepage of MyJio app or Website. Customers can initiate the activation of Netflix service either from their account on MyJio app or Website or from the Netflix app on JioSTB.

If Customers already have an existing Netflix account, it will be linked to this Offer when Customers activate Netflix as part of the Offer. Until Customers link their existing Netflix account to this Offer, Netflix will continue to charge Customers separately for their existing Netflix account.

However, you get access to all the Netflix content and you don't miss out on anything in that aspect but you will also need to have a Jio Set-top-box which you don't need to worry about as it will be provided by Jio itself when you subscribe to the Diamond Plan.

Other OTT services for which a subscription is included under the Jio Fiber Diamond Plan are Amazon Prime, Hotstar VIP (not premium), SonyLiv, Zee5, SunNxt, Voot, AltBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn both of which are Jio's own subscription services.

The plan has a validity of 30 Days and provides Speeds of up to 300 Mbps for upload and download both and you get unlimited data till 3300GB of commercial use. You also get free unlimited voice calling.

The range of the plans start at Rs.399 and go up till Rs. 3499. The pricing for the plans are Rs. 399, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1499, Rs. 2499, and Rs. 3499. The two plans which are priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 699 do not offer any subscription to OTT services. The subscriptions to these OTT apps start to come in with the Rs. 999 plan.