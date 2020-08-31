Advertisement

Jio: Old Fiber Plans vs New Fiber Plans

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 6:45 pm

Latest News

Jio has revamped its Jio Fiber plans to attract more customers. The revised plans are cheaper and offer more content compared to the old plans.
Advertisement

Today, Jio has revised its fibre plans and a move to attract more subscribers.

 

 

The new plans start at Rs. 399 per month, which will offer unlimited internet, but with a FUP ( Fair Usage Plan) which means there will be a certain amount of data till which you will get high speeds and after it is exhausted, the speeds will be reduced.

 

 

 

Jio is also willing to provide a 'No-Condition 30-Day Free Trial' in which it will offer you 150mbps of speed, subscription to 10 OTT platforms without any extra cost, free voice calling, and also a 4K set-top-box. This trial can be availed by new customers too and not only existing customers. If the user doesn't like the service, Jio will take it back, without any questions asked.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

There are 2 refundable deposit options available. If you deposit Rs. 2500, Jio will provide the 4K set-top-box, and a subscription to 10 OTT services which include Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi. If you deposit Rs. 1500, you will neither get the set-top-box, nor the subscription to these services but only the modem for the internet service.

 

Jio also told that all the new customers will get this trial starting 1st September. Customers who started to enrol into the new plans between 15th and 31st of August will get the new trial as a voucher in the MyJio App.  Earlier, Jio used to offer 6 prepaid plans which were Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Titanium & Platinum.

 

With today's announcement, Jio has also merged the new plans with the old plans. Let's take a look at what they were offering, versus what they are offering now with the new plans.

 

  

 

The range of the new plans start at Rs.399 and go up till Rs. 3499. The pricing for the new plans is Rs. 399, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1499, Rs. 2499, and Rs. 3499. The only plan that hasn't seemed to change is Rs. 2499 plan.

 

The two plans which are priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 699 do not offer any subscription to OTT services. The subscriptions to these OTT apps start to come in with the Rs. 999 plan.

 

Difference between the New Plans and Old Plans



The Rs. 399 bronze plan will now give you 30mbps speed and unlimited voice calling whereas earlier the bronze plan started Rs. 699 and gave 100mbps speeds. The Rs. 699 Silver plan will give you 100 mbps speed and unlimited calling. The silver plan was earlier priced at Rs. 849 and gave the same 100 Mbps speed.

 

The Rs. 999 gold plan will give you a subscription to 11 OTT Apps for free. These apps include Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi. The one app which is not included in this is Netflix. It will also give you 150mbps speeds. Earlier, the old gold plan was priced at Rs. 1299 and gave speeds of up to 250mbps.

 

The Rs. 1499 diamond plan is a new addition which provides you with a subscription to all the 12 OTT apps and 300 Mbps of speed. he Rs. 2499 diamond+ plan offers 500 Mbps speed with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 4000GB. Again, a subscription to 12 OTT apps is included. The only change this plan has seen is in its name where it has become Diamond+ because earlier this plan was called the Diamond plan.

 

The Rs. 3499 platinum plan which is the most expensive plan, includes the subscription to all apps, FUP of 7500GB with speeds of upto 1Gbps. The price for this plan has been reduced by Rs. 500, as earlier it was priced at Rs. 3999.

 

The Rs. 8,499 titanium plan is currently offering 1Gbps of speed and FUP of 15,000GB. The subscription to the 12 OTT apps is included free of cost, same as other plans. The only change this plan has seen is the FUP limit which has increased from 5,000GB (old) to 15,000GB (new).

 

Unlimited Voice Calling is standard across all the plans and Jio has aid that all plans will have an asymmetric speed which means that the download and upload speeds will be the same, which wasn't the case before.

 

The plans of existing Jio Fiber users will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new plans that were introduced.

Jio Updates its Existing JioFiber Tariff Plans, Plan starts at Rs 399

Reliance Jio introduces Jio WiFi Mesh router in India for Rs 2499

Reliance JioFiber users can now access JioNews via Jio set-top box

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 499 Cricket Pack and Rs 777 quarterly pack in India

After investments Reliance Jio goes on buying Spree

Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Reliance Jio

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Jio Updates its Existing JioFiber Tariff Plans, Plan starts at Rs 399

Airtel Xstream service to be expanded in 50 more cities

BSNL IPTV service launched: Things you shoud know

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies