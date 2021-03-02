Advertisement

Mysterious Realme smartphone appears in 3D renders with triple cameras

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 2:16 pm

Latest News

A mysterious Realme smartphone has made an appearance on the internet through 3D renders which seem to reveal the design of the device
Advertisement

Realme is working on a bunch of smartphones including Realme GT, Realme X9 Pro, and Realme 8 series. But we now have some new 3D renders on hand that show off a mysterious smartphone from Realme about which everything is unknown except the design. 

 

Courtesy of known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, we have the first look at an upcoming smartphone from the brand for which we don't even have a name as of now. The smartphone has a flat front panel, which comes with a water-drop notch shaped selfie camera and a quite sizable chin, making it clear the device is aimed at the mid-range segment. 

 

Realme mystery device

Advertisement

 

On the rear, the device has a physical fingerprint scanner along with a triple camera setup or at least a dual one with an unknown third sensor. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dual sim card/SD card tray.

 

Read More: Update policies of various smartphone brands 

 

Realme mystery device1

 

The device can't be a part of the Realme 8 series smartphones as according to a leak, they have a huge square-is camera panel and look totally different. We also have the design revealed for the Realme GT which confirms the mysterious smartphone from the company stays a mystery.

 

Meanwhile, the Realme GT has also been spotted on Geekbench with model number RMX2202. The listing reveals the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. Further, the device will come with 12GB of RAM. It will also run on Android 11 out of the box.

 

As far as benchmark scores go, Realme GT scored 1138 and 3572 in Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core tests.

Update policies of various smartphone brands

Realme X9 Pro tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200, 90Hz display and more

Realme GT 5G with Android 11, Snapdragon 888 spotted on Geekbench, retail box design revealed

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10T receives Rs 3,000 price cut, now starts at Rs 32,999

Apple to ditch the notch on iPhones in 2022 models: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies