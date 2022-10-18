Mustard Rock, Mustard Tempo Series Smartwatches launched in India

Mustard, a Delhi-based Electronics Lifestyle Gadgets Brand, has forayed into the Indian smartwatch market with the launch of two premium smartwatches — ‘Rock’ and ‘Tempo’. The new wearables boast large displays with up to 120+ sports modes, a week-full of battery life, and a lot more.

The Mustard Rock and Mustard Tempo come with a 1-year warranty and are available in the market at an MRP of Rs 9,999 and Rs 3,999 respectively. Users can buy these products from the company’s official website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores across India.

Mustard Tempo

The Mustard Tempo is a premium-looking smartwatch with a square 1.69” display and a user interface that’s controlled by the rotating crown. Designed with lightweight alloy and combined with skin-friendly silicone straps, the Tempo has 100+ customizable cloud-based multi-watch faces.

It comes with a handful of health and motion sensors that can help you with your health and fitness all day. Sleep Monitor, Drink Monitor, Pedometer, Sedentary Reminder, Menstruation Tracker, SPO2 Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, etc. are just some of the sensors that top the list. Step counter, distance, and calories burned can also be tracked.

Onboard Gyro sensors are clubbed with up to 120+ Sports modes help you maintain a fit and active lifestyle. Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, and many more can help you track your progress with different modes and settings.

Mustard Rock

The Mustard Rock is the more expensive watch out of the two. Sporting a durable, lightweight, and sleek alloy dial with a square 1.81” HD display, the watch claims to have a vibrant user interface, the watch can be entirely controlled using the rotating crown too. You can use the high-definition mic and speaker for answering calls directly from your wrist — thanks to the Bluetooth Calling feature.

If you need a smart assistant to instantly help you with casual daily queries and information, the onboard AI Voice Assistant is there to help. Via the assistant, you can check weather updates or ask for cricket scores, set reminders, or simply get an update on the traffic status.

The Mustard Tempo and Mustard Rock are protected against water, sweat, and dust with an IP68 enclosure so you can wear them anywhere and in any weather conditions. The two smartwatches feature a 280mAh battery with USB magnetic charging and power the watches for up to 7 days with full use or up to 30 days when kept on standby.