MTNL introduces ULD-333 broadband plan for its customers

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 07, 2020 4:23 pm

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has announced the launch of a new broadband plan for its customers. The new plan is valid for customers in Delhi. 

 

The plan comes with a price tag of Rs 333 and it is available for a promotional period of 90 days in Delhi circle. The broadband plan is meant for the new customers only and existing customers cannot migrate to this plan. Furthermore, the state-owned operator is offering a free old/recovered modem to its customers. If a user requires a new router, then he/she has to pay Rs 100 per month. 

 

Coming to the benefits, the Rs 333 broadband plan offers 100GB of data per month with a download speed of 8Mbps. Once the limit is finished, users can still surf the internet with a redacted speed of 1Mbps. The pack also offers unlimited free calls to MTNL network, which is available in Delhi and Mumbai circles. Customers will also get 100 calls on other networks. Once the limit is over, users will be charged Re 1 per pulse for outgoing calls. 

 

Meanwhile, the company is also offering booster packs for its broadband customers. The company is offering Rs 50 plan with 6GB of data, Rs 100 plan with 16GB of data. There is a Rs 200 plan as well that provides 50GB of data per month. Users will get internet speeds according to their broadband plans. 

 

Previously, announced a new STV prepaid plan of Rs 251 for its customers. The plan comes with various benefits and is available in Mumbai circle. MTNL STV 251 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 1GB high-speed 3G data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited free local and STD calls from Home and National Roaming networks. The plan will be available in E-recharge, online recharge and SMS recharge portal. Users can send an SMS ‘SUB RCH’ to 444 and activate the plan.

 

0 Comments

