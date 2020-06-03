MTNL Rs 251 prepaid STV launched with 1GB data per day

MTNL STV 251 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 1GB high-speed 3G data per day.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has announced a new STV prepaid plan of Rs 251 for its customers. The plan comes with various benefits and available in Mumbai circle.



MTNL STV 251 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 1GB high-speed 3G data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited free local and STD calls from Home and National Roaming networks. The plan will be available in E-recharge, online recharge and SMS recharge portal. Users can send an SMS ‘SUB RCH’ to 444 and activate the plan, as per TelecomTalk.



There are many other prepaid plans that MTNL offers to its Mumbai subscribers, the cheapest is MTNL STV 98 prepaid plan as well which offers 750MB 3G data per day, unlimited free Local, STD from Home and National Roaming networks and 100 SMSes per day. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Like STV 251, this plan also can be recharged through E-recharge, online recharge and SMS recharge portal.



It is to be noted that MTNL STV 251 and STV 98 prepaid plans only offer 3G data as the telecom operator has not launched 4G services in the country.

Previously, MTNL extended the validity of their prepaid packs amid the lockdown. The telco offered Rs 10 additional talktime even after zero balance.





