Advertisement

MTNL Rs 251 prepaid STV launched with 1GB data per day

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2020 6:05 pm

Latest News

MTNL STV 251 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 1GB high-speed 3G data per day.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has announced a new STV prepaid plan of Rs 251 for its customers. The plan comes with various benefits and available in Mumbai circle.

MTNL STV 251 plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 1GB high-speed 3G data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited free local and STD calls from Home and National Roaming networks. The plan will be available in E-recharge, online recharge and SMS recharge portal. Users can send an SMS ‘SUB RCH’ to 444 and activate the plan, as per TelecomTalk.

There are many other prepaid plans that MTNL offers to its Mumbai subscribers, the cheapest is MTNL STV 98 prepaid plan as well which offers 750MB 3G data per day, unlimited free Local, STD from Home and National Roaming networks and 100 SMSes per day. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Like STV 251, this plan also can be recharged through E-recharge, online recharge and SMS recharge portal.

It is to be noted that MTNL STV 251 and STV 98 prepaid plans only offer 3G data as the telecom operator has not launched 4G services in the country.

Previously, MTNL extended the validity of their prepaid packs amid the lockdown. The telco offered Rs 10 additional talktime even after zero balance.



 

MTNL starts offering 1 Gbps broadband plans starting from Rs 2,990

Work From Home: What MTNL, BSNL, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea has to offer?

Vodafone Idea, BSNL, MTNL extend prepaid validity, credit Rs 10 talk time

Latest News from MTNL

Tags: MTNL STV 251 MTNL STV 98 MTNL MTNL prepaid plans operator news

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance Jio Platforms might soon get $1 billion investment from Middle East

Vodafone Idea and Nokia deploy Dynamic Spectrum Refarming in India

BSNL new prepaid voucher offers unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per day

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies