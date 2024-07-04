Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Launched in India With Moto AI: Price, Availability, Offers

Motorola has launched the follow-up smartphone to last year’s Razr 40 Ultra, dubbed Razr 50 Ultra in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 powering it along with the brand’s own set of AI features under the moto AI system. The device launched internationally last month along with the Razr 50 whose India arrival is unclear at the moment.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Price, Availability, Offers

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra carries a hefty price tag of Rs 99,999 in India for the sole 12GB + 512GB model. It’ll be available in Spring Green, Peach Fuzz and Midnight Blue colours via Amazon India, alongside motorola’s website and other leading retail stores. The pre-booking for the handset begins on July 10. As a part of a limited-time launch offer, Motorola is bundling the Moto Buds+ (worth Rs 9,999) for free alongside the purchase of its new foldable smartphone.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Specs

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a pOLED LTPO screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 2400 nits peak brightness, 1272 x 1080 pixels Resolution with 417 ppi and Glass Victus protection. Then there is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4000mAh battery with 45W TurboPower Fast charging, 15W wireless charging support and 5W reverse wired charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 2x telephoto camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the Razr 50 Ultra runs on Android 14 with MyUX on top and packs Google Gemini integration with other moto AI features. The device is also IPX8 rated.

It will be competing with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Samsung which is set to launch on July 10 worldwide.