Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Roundup: Everything You Need To Know

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next lineup of foldables later this year according to leaks. While the launch is expected to take place during the second half of this year, a good amount of leaks have already shed light on what the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could bring to the table. Here’s every detail that has been leaked so far about the upcoming Flip from Samsung.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Leaked Design

Months ahead of the launch, the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been leaked and while some might be disappointed, the minor refresh could be enough for many. Samsung introduced a major design change in Flip 5 over Flip 4 and that was the redesigned cover screen which was much more functional and practical, thanks to its bigger design. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will carry forward the same design of the cover screen which is shaped like a PC Folder icon.

The cameras will be in the same position as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 while the buttons and port placement remain ideological too. However, the only major change would be the flattening of the frame, which will align with the Galaxy S24 and S24+ design, which also have an identical frame. Some leaks suggest that the device will have an improved hinge and a better internal layout as well.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Leaked Specifications

As per a latest leak by @TheGalox_ on X, the Z Flip 6 will have a 3.9-inch cover screen which would be slightly bigger over last year’s Flip 5 cover display. It will further have a 6.7-inch inner screen. Both screens should retain their 120Hz Refresh Rate and peak brightness as the Flip 5. The cover display could be protected with Gorilla Armour, the same protective covering Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with.

Under the hood, the smartphone should run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. For the first time, Samsung could offer up to 12GB RAM in its Flip foldable, compared to only 8GB until now. Additionally, it will also be having a bigger cooling system for efficient thermal management.

It should run on OneUI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. It will have Galaxy AI and could receive 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. The Z Flip 6 will also get an upgraded 50MP main sensor paired with the same 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor as it’s predecessor. Aside from that, it may be equipped with a bigger 4000mAh battery (vs. 3700mAh on Flip 5) and 25W fast charging.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Expected Launch Timeline

Samsung used to hold a Galaxy Unpacked event every year in August until last year when it preponed the launch event to July. The same may happen this year and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could debut sometime during July and go on sale in August. However, this is just a speculation and hasn’t been confirmed by any sources.