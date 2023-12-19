Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Receive A Price Cut Of Rs 10,000: Are They Worth It?

Motorola’s Razr 40 series including the vanilla model and the Ultra model debuted in India back in July of this year, as the brand’s first ever foldables in the country. Now, nearly 6 months later, both the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra have now received a price cut of Rs 10,000 in the Indian region. Does it make it a steal deal or do you have better options in the price range? Let’s take a look.

Motorola Razr 40: Is It Worth At Its New Price?

The Motorola Razr 40 launched for Rs 59,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB model. After the price cut, the handset is now being sold for Rs 49,999, which makes it the cheapest foldable smartphone available in India.

Now, while a foldable has it’s benefits of looking unique and also serving as a more apt form factor for those who do not like the regular slab style phones, there are much better smartphones available in the market that offer a much better overall value.

So, if you are flexible enough for opting for a slab style phones, there are smartphones available at this price which are much better in nearly every aspect. The best smartphone you can get around the same price is the iQOO 12, which starts at Rs 52,999 but can be bought for Rs 49,999 when clubbed with an offer.

The iQOO 12 offers you a much better panel with a sharper resolution and higher brightness. It also offers a bigger battery, faster charging, a telephoto sensor on the rear, latest Android 14 version meaning you’ll receive updates till Android 17, the latest and much more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, more RAM which is also faster as it’s LPDDR5x along with faster UFS 4.0 storage. All of these specs make it a better smartphone to consider over the Razr 40.

You can also check out our initial impressions of the smartphone where we were really impressed with the build quality of the device and the fact that it comes with a load of accessories bundled in the box. Aside from this, you also get cheaper iQOO Neo 7 Pro, OnePlus 11R, and the Galaxy S23 which are superior to the Motorola Razr 40 in some or the other manner.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Is It Worth At Its New Price?

The Razr 40 Ultra launched for Rs 89,999 and is now available at Rs 79,999 after the price cut. Again, for Rs 27,000 less, you get the iQOO 12 that beats this smartphone as well in most aspects, considering you don’t have issues considering a slab smartphone.

Then there’s also Xiaomi 13 Pro that is being sold for Rs 74,999 currently. It gets you a better display, a more powerful processor, more RAM which is faster along with faster storage as well, a telephoto lens on the back, bigger battery, and finally, faster wireless and wired charging.

Therefore, if you are not in dire need of a foldable smartphone, then a slab style smartphone can be a perfect pick in many aspects where the foldable device from Motorola fails to shine.