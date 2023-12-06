Will iQOO 12 priced at Rs 52,999 be a good buy?

The iQOO 12 India launch is set for next week on December 12, and as the handset has already been launched in China, we have a good idea of what specifications and design the device will sport. What wasn’t known up until now was the price of iQOO 12 in India, and it seems like Amazon has accidentally revealed that.

iQOO 12: India price (Leaked)

As per a post shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the Amazon listing for the device can be seen along with its price. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 52,999, while the 16GB + 512GB model carries a price tag of Rs 57,999. It is still unclear whether these will be the official prices at launch or if they’ll be changed.

iQOO 12: Will it be worth its price?

The following comparison and analysis are done assuming the leaked price is correct. If indeed it is the true price, then iQOO would be putting a lot of pressure on other brands who will be introducing devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the coming year. With the first mover advantage and such an attractive price, brands like OnePlus, Vivo, and Samsung, will have a standard to meet in terms of the price.

iQOO will also be undercutting the price of iQOO 11 5G, which it launched earlier this year in India. To jog your memory, the iQOO 11 was priced at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 64,999 for the 16GB + 256GB option. Pricing iQOO 12 at Rs 52,999 for the base variant and Rs 57,999 for the top-end one will offer a difference of Rs 7,000 over its predecessor in terms of the launch price.

If we go component-wise, the iQOO 12 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate support, 3000 nits peak brightness and a 1.5K resolution. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The device also has an HDR10+ certification and 2160Hz PWM Dimming.

This display meets the standards and exceeds them in some aspects compared to the competitors. However, it is a slight downgrade over iQOO 11 as it has a 2K Resolution panel. The panel has been upgraded overall, which means it will have better colour accuracy efficiency and is way brighter at 3000 nits. Even Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series devices reach a maximum of 1750 nits, so that’s very impressive.

Getting to the cameras, there’s a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.68 OIS-assisted main camera, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide camera and a 64MP f/2.57 periscope telephoto camera sensor with 100x digital zoom. It further gets a 16MP front camera. While every brand offers triple and even quad cameras, iQOO has upgraded them significantly over iQOO 12’s predecessor. Also, a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor is difficult to find in smartphones that lie in this price segment. While we cannot comment on the camera performance, we can say that the on-paper specs are nothing short of remarkable regarding the said price segment.

The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W Fast charging out of the box. It runs out of the box on the latest Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 skin. The device is also IP64-rated. 120W fast charging is again a feature difficult to find at this price. If we talk of software, we have always complained about the bloatware the iQOO devices pack, even though they are categorised as flagships.

iQOO has taken all the feedback and has excluded bloatware like “Hot Apps & Games” from iQOO 12. We still have to go through the software experience to find out if it has received enough polish, but we are sure from our experience with iQOO devices that the handset will offer a fluid interface and snappy performance. Moreover, it runs Android 14 out of the box and will get updates until Android 17. Brands like OnePlus and Samsung offer 4 years of major OS upgrades and have a more polished software experience, but that doesn’t mean iQOO’s software is unusable. It may be inferior, but it is not the worst out there.

Lastly, the standout feature of iQOO 12 would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. We don’t have any devices in this range, or for a matter of fact, any handset in India that currently has this chipset. That gives iQOO the first-mover advantage and the opportunity to set a trend that the brands would follow. In our opinion, the company is going on the right track if it indeed prices the iQOO 12 starting at Rs 52,999. iQOO is known for its aggressive pricing, and while it did depart from that with iQOO 11, the company seems to be returning to its roots with its upcoming flagships.

Brands don’t often lower the launch price of the successor smartphone and opt for either of the two options where they would price it the same or higher. If iQOO does that, then it would make iQOO 12 one of the best offerings in the price segment that carries all the latest technology, including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor, a 144Hz panel and a lot more. Also, with the recent price drop for iQOO 11 5G, iQOO outdone themselves and showed their commitment towards providing value-for-money products, so we feel the iQOO 12 would follow the same path.