Motorola Razr 40 series launched in India: Cheapest foldable in the region

Motorola has debuted the Razr 40 series flip foldable phones in India, including the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra. The Moto Razr 40 also happens to be the cheapest foldable smartphone in India. The Razr 40 Ultra on the other hand, competes with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Price, Offers, Specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes in a single 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 89,999, in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black colour options. While the pre-booking for the smartphone is already live, it will be available for purchase on July 15 via Motorola India channels and Flipkart. ICICI Bank card users can get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on the handset, bringing the price down to Rs 82,999.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sports a 3.6-inch external cover display which is a pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1100 nits peak brightness, 1056 x 1066 pixels resolution with 413 ppi and Glass Victus protection. Then there is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1400 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with Adreno 730 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 3,800mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging and 5W wireless charging support. The device is IP52 rated also.

For optics, you get a 12MP f/1.5 primary camera with OIS, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide autofocus camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the Razr 40 Ultra runs on Android 13 with Moto MyUX UI on top.

Motorola Razr 40: Price, Offers, Specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 also comes in a sole 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 59,999. It will come in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream colour options. The pre-booking for the smartphone is already live, and it will be available for purchase on July 15 via Motorola India channels and Flipkart. ICICI Bank card users can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the handset, bringing the price down to Rs 54,999.

Motorola Razr 40 has a 1.5-inch OLED cover display with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, 282 ppi, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and peak brightness of 1000 nits. The handset will arrive with a 6.9-inch main OLED display that will have HDR10+ support, 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 10-bit colour, 1400 nits peak brightness and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset runs on Android 13 OS and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The back of the device will include a dual-camera setup. The smartphone’s primary camera module includes a 64MP f/1.7 main sensor with OIS, PDAF, while the secondary lens is a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter. On the front side, the handset boasts of a 32MP f/2.4 camera. The device packs a 4200mAh battery which offers 30W Turbo wired charging support and 5W wireless charging support.

The device has dual-SIM 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. It offers stereo speakers and an IP52 rated water repellent coating also.