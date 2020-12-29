Advertisement

Motorola is working on a smartphone that could feature Snapdragon 888: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 29, 2020 11:33 am

Latest News

Motorola is working on a smartphone that could come with the latest Snapdragon 888 along with other flagship level specifications.
Advertisement

Motorola is said to be working on a flagship device that could feature the latest Snapdragon 888. The rumours arise as a Motorola executive posted a picture of a retail box of a mystery smartphone on Weibo. 

 

Motorola mystery smartphone

 

The name for the new device is still yet unknown but it will reportedly launch sometime in Q1 of 2021 as per a report from 91Mobiles. As the device will be placed in the flagship segment, it can come with an AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor, fast charging, reverse wireless charging, etc. 

 

The company is also said to be working on the 2021 version of its Moto G Play as it was recently spotted on a Google Play Console listing. The listing has revealed the front panel design of the upcoming phone. It will come loaded with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera and a thick chin at the bottom.

 

Advertisement

Read More: These Motorola phones will be getting Android 11 

 

Other leaks also suggest that the Moto G Play (2021) will be loaded with HD resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels and 280ppi pixel density. The exact size of the screen is not known. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC (SM4350) Octa-Core chipset and Adreno 610 GPU.

 

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the handset will run on the Android 10 operating system. The smartphone will be backed by a 3GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well. The Google Play Console listing confirmed that the handset will come with a “Guama” codename.

Motorola Capri with 5,000 mAh battery receives FCC certification

Moto G Play (2021) spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs

These Motorola phones will be getting Android 11

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi 11 launched in China with Snapdragon 888, Harman Kardon tuned speakers, and more

Vivo X60 Pro TENAA listing confirms Quad Camera Setup and other specifications

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies