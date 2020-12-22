These Motorola phones will be getting Android 11

Android 11 OS update is expected to roll out on these Motorola smartphones starting in the coming months.

Motorola has announced Android 11 update plans for its range of smartphones. The company will update 22 different Motorola devices and a single Lenovo device to Android 11.



Android 11 OS update is expected to roll out on these Motorola smartphones starting in the coming months, pending partner support. There is no exact dates for the update though. The list of the phones include:

motorola razr 5G

motorola razr 2019

motorola edge

motorola edge+

motorola one 5G

motorola one action ¹

motorola one fusion

motorola one fusion+

motorola one hyper

motorola one vision

moto g 5G

moto g 5G plus

moto g fast

moto g power

moto g pro

moto g stylus

moto g 9

moto g 9 play

moto g 9 plus

moto g 9 power

moto g 8

moto g 8 power

Lenovo K12 Note

The update will bring device controls, easier ways to manage conversations, privacy settings and more. New Android 11 features for Motorola phones

Manage Conversations

Better communicate with the people in your life with Conversations and Chat Bubbles. See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important.

Control Connected Devices in One Place

Simple, streamlined device and media controls allow new ways to control your compatible connected devices. Set the temperature to chill, then dim your lights. All from a single spot on your phone. Just long press the power button to see and manage your connected devices. Making life at home that much easier.

Your Data, In Control

Decide how and when your data is shared by setting one-time permissions and other new features. Give one-time permissions to apps that need your mic, camera or location. The next time the app needs access, it must ask for permission again.