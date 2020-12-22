These Motorola phones will be getting Android 11

Android 11 OS update is expected to roll out on these Motorola smartphones starting in the coming months.
Motorola has announced Android 11 update plans for its range of smartphones. The company will update 22 different Motorola devices and a single Lenovo device to Android 11.
Android 11 OS update is expected to roll out on these Motorola smartphones starting in the coming months, pending partner support. There is no exact dates for the update though. The list of the phones include:
- motorola razr 5G
- motorola razr 2019
- motorola edge
- motorola edge+
- motorola one 5G
- motorola one action¹
- motorola one fusion
- motorola one fusion+
- motorola one hyper
- motorola one vision
- moto g 5G
- moto g 5G plus
- moto g fast
- moto g power
- moto g pro
- moto g stylus
- moto g9
- moto g9 play
- moto g9 plus
- moto g9 power
- moto g8
- moto g8 power
- Lenovo K12 Note
The update will bring device controls, easier ways to manage conversations, privacy settings and more. New Android 11 features for Motorola phones
Manage Conversations
Better communicate with the people in your life with Conversations and Chat Bubbles. See, respond to, and control your conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. Then select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on your lock screen. So you never miss anything important.
Control Connected Devices in One Place
Simple, streamlined device and media controls allow new ways to control your compatible connected devices. Set the temperature to chill, then dim your lights. All from a single spot on your phone. Just long press the power button to see and manage your connected devices. Making life at home that much easier.
Your Data, In Control
Decide how and when your data is shared by setting one-time permissions and other new features. Give one-time permissions to apps that need your mic, camera or location. The next time the app needs access, it must ask for permission again.