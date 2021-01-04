Advertisement

Motorola Ibiza leaked specs show Snapdragon 400 Series SoC, 90Hz display, tipped to launch soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 04, 2021 4:15 pm

Latest News

The Motorola Ibiza will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series 5G chipset under the hood.
Advertisement

Motorola is reportedly prepping to launch an affordable 5G smartphone codenamed as Motorola Ibiza. The phone is said to launch in Q1 of 2021. Now the key details of the upcoming Motorola smartphone have been leaked online.

 

As per a report by TechnikNews, the Motorola Ibiza will come with model number ‘XT2137’. The phone will come with HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It will come with a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera.

Advertisement

 

The Motorola Ibiza will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series 5G chipset under the hood. The phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Though, there are likely to be more variants as well.

 

For the camera, there will be a triple-camera setup including a 48-megapixel lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset will feature a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

 

The Motorola Ibiza is expected to run on Android 11. The phone may feature a 5,000mAh battery.

 

As of now, the exact moniker of the XT-2173 Ibiza phone is not known. It is likely to arrive as one of the cheapest 5G phones in the market.

 

Apart from Ibiza, Motorola is also working on the Capri, Capri Plus, and Nio smartphones. As per rumours, the Motorola Nio will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution. It will run Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity.

 

Motorola Capri will come with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate.  It will come with a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung S5KGM1ST lens, 2-megapixel Omnivision OV02B1B depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro lens, and an 8-megapixel Samsung SK54H7 ultrawide lens. For the camera, there is an 8-megapixel Samsung S5K4H7 selfie camera.

 

Motorola Capri Plus will come with HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate.  It will have a quad rear setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary camera, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV02B1B depth assist lens, a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3I6 superwide lens and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro lens. For selfies, there is Samsung S5K4H7 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

 

Motorola Capri and Capri Plus specifications leaked

Motorola Nio leaked image shows dual selfie cameras, tipped with Snapdragon 865, 5000mAh battery

Motorola Capri with 5,000 mAh battery receives FCC certification

These Motorola phones will be getting Android 11

Latest News from Mototrola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme V15 aka Realme Koi confirmed to launch on January 7

Samsung Galaxy M02s to launch in India on January 7

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies