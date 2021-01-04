Motorola Ibiza leaked specs show Snapdragon 400 Series SoC, 90Hz display, tipped to launch soon

The Motorola Ibiza will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series 5G chipset under the hood.

Motorola is reportedly prepping to launch an affordable 5G smartphone codenamed as Motorola Ibiza. The phone is said to launch in Q1 of 2021. Now the key details of the upcoming Motorola smartphone have been leaked online.

As per a report by TechnikNews, the Motorola Ibiza will come with model number ‘XT2137’. The phone will come with HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It will come with a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera.

The Motorola Ibiza will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series 5G chipset under the hood. The phone will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Though, there are likely to be more variants as well.

For the camera, there will be a triple-camera setup including a 48-megapixel lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the handset will feature a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola Ibiza is expected to run on Android 11. The phone may feature a 5,000mAh battery.

As of now, the exact moniker of the XT-2173 Ibiza phone is not known. It is likely to arrive as one of the cheapest 5G phones in the market.

Apart from Ibiza, Motorola is also working on the Capri, Capri Plus, and Nio smartphones. As per rumours, the Motorola Nio will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution. It will run Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity.

Motorola Capri will come with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate. It will come with a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung S5KGM1ST lens, 2-megapixel Omnivision OV02B1B depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro lens, and an 8-megapixel Samsung SK54H7 ultrawide lens. For the camera, there is an 8-megapixel Samsung S5K4H7 selfie camera.

Motorola Capri Plus will come with HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have a quad rear setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary camera, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV02B1B depth assist lens, a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3I6 superwide lens and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro lens. For selfies, there is Samsung S5K4H7 13-megapixel front-facing camera.