Motorola Capri and Capri Plus specifications leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 03, 2020 5:21 pm

Motorola Capri is powered by Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
Motorola is working on a new flagship smartphone codenamed ‘Nio.' Alongside, the company is also working on two budget phones named Capri and Capri Plus early next year.

Reportedly the Motorola Capri phone comes with XT2117 model number. It will come with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 60Hz refresh rate.

For the camera, the Motorola Capri will come with a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung S5KGM1ST lens, 2-megapixel Omnivision OV02B1B depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro lens, and an 8-mgeapixel Samsung SK54H7 ultrawide lens. For the camera, there is an 8-megapixel Samsung S5K4H7 selfie camera.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Motorola Capri Plus has model number XT2129, It comes with HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a quad rear setup with a combination of a 64-megpaixel OmniVision OV64B primary camera, a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV02B1B depth assist lens, a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3I6 superwide lens and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro lens.

For selfies, there is Samsung S5K4H7 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It is likely to come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB.

Both the smartphones are said to run on Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box. They will feature NFC and support dual SIM connectivity.


