Motorola Nio leaked image shows dual selfie cameras, tipped with Snapdragon 865, 5000mAh battery

Motorola is working on a new flagship smartphone codenamed ‘Nio.' The smartphone key specifications were leaked recently and now a leak has surfaced online revealing that the upcoming smartphone might be known as Moto G Nio.

Tipster Evan Blass via Voice has shared the front panel image of the upcoming Moto G Nio smartphone. It shows that the smartphone will come with two punch-hole cutouts at the top left corner on the front that will house two selfie cameras.

The phone seems to have a relatively thick bezels. As per the tipster, the smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone may come with a Samsung DeX-like desktop interface. This will use a USB Type-C port to allow users to connect the phone to an external display.



The smartphone surfaced recently with an unusual 105Hz refresh rate display, but it could be released in the market with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming Motorola phone is likely to launch in the first quarter of next year. As per rumours, the Motorola Nio will sport an 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution. It will run Android 11 out of the box and it will support dual SIM connectivity.

The phone will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP OmniVision OV16A10 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B depth sensor.

On the front, it will sport a dual-camera setup, which will include a 16 MP sensor OmniVision OV16A1Q sensor with a wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The upcoming Motorola phone may come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone might pack a 5,000mAh battery.