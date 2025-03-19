Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Tipped

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India launch date has been tipped via a new leak, suggesting the device will launch early next month. The device has already leaked once before, giving us our first look at the device with a similar design as last year’s Edge 50 Fusion. Here are all the details to know.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India launch date is set for April 2 while the device will go on sale from April 9. As per Yadav, the device is set to sport a 6.7″ quad curved AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Chipset and could have dual rear cameras, including a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, there could be a 32MP sensor.

The device may pack a 5500mAh battery, get an IP69 rating, along with MIL-810-STD certification. Motorola has already started teasing the device in the country through Flipkart, confirming availability through the e-commerce platform.

The Edge 50 Fusion launched in India starting at Rs 22,999 and we expect Motorola to increase the prices slightly for the Edge 60 Fusion. However, note that this is a speculation and nothing has been confirmed so far by the brand. More details about the device should be revealed through leaks as the launch nears.

The Edge 50 Fusion impressed us for being a value-for-money offering. While it struggled with demanding games and its software required some optimisation at the time, the Edge 50 Fusion excelled in build quality, cameras, display, battery backup, and overall performance.