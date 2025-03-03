Lenovo and Motorola’s Smart Connect is Coming to All Android Devices

Lenovo and Motorola announced Smart Connect last year as a unified digital ecosystem to create a seamless, multi-device experience. Now, the companies have announced that Smart Connect is coming to all Android devices along with new moto ai features for the experience as well.

Smart Connect is already available for download on Windows devices and is now expanding to all Android devices. While features like App mirroring and AI search will remain exclusive to Motorola and Lenovo devices, you’ll still be able to access file search across your devices and enjoy several other new features on a wider range of Android devices (via 9to5Google).

As for the new AI features, with a simple voice or text command, users can now cast their phone’s content to the TV or extend it to their PC or tablet. Next, with AI Search, consumers can use natural language to resurface documents like a bank statement, rental agreement, or hotel bill stored on the Lenovo YOGA Tab Plus (16GB) tablet.

Users can also turn to the new, customisable dashboard that shows them all their compatible devices, including their moto tag, moto buds and PC, in one place. This makes it even easier to manage, add or disconnect devices and check battery life.

Plus, the latest update offers third-party integration, giving more Android users the freedom to experience select Smart Connect features and continuous workflow.

The latest Smart Connect will be available in the coming weeks on any Windows PC (10 or later) through the Microsoft store, and on select Lenovo tablets and Motorola devices through the Google Play Store.

Back in November last year, Motorola also announced an Open Beta program for new Moto AI features supported on a select few smartphone models from the brand.