Moto G9 Play smartphone spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC

Moto G9 Play smartphone will be backed by a 4GB of RAM.

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its G-series. Dubbed as Moto G9 Play, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website which has revealed its some key specs.



The Geekbench listing confirms that the smartphone will be named as Motorola Moto G9 Play. The listing reveals that the smartphone will be backed by a 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked 1.8GHz which is likely to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The phone will run on Android 10 operating system.



Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone has received 313 points in the single-core test and 1370 points in the multi-core test. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.



Moto G9 Play isn’t the only G9 series phone in the pipeline. Recently, Moto G9 Plus smartphone also surfaced online. The Moto G9 Plus is said to be priced at EUR 277.15. This roughly translates to Rs 23,000. The Moto G9 Plus is tipped to come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Recently, Motorola Moto G 5G Plus was spotted on Geekbench and it has also received various certifications hinting an imminent launch. The listing revealed that the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The phone will be loaded with 4GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system.