Moto G9 Plus reportedly in works, pricing tipped online

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation smartphone under its famous Moto G-series. Dubbed as Moto G9 Plus, the upcoming smartphone could be launched soon.

A tipster Sudhanshu has tipped the pricing of the upcoming Moto G9 Plus smartphone. As per the tipster, the Moto G9 Plus will be priced at EUR 277.15. This roughly translates to Rs 23,000. The Moto G9 Plus is tipped to come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That said, there is no information about the hardware details or the design of the upcoming smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Meanwhile, Motorola has announced Motorola One Vision Plus in the middle East. Motorola One Vision Plus is said to be a rebadged version ofMoto G8 Plus which was launched in India last year.

Motorola One Vision Plus features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD panel with a 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 19:9 Max Vision aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



Motorola has also launched Motorola One Fusion+ in India for Rs 16,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB model. The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera, quad-camera setup at the back and a huge battery. Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Total Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor unlike the European model. In Europe, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.