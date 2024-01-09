Moto G34 5G Launched In India: The Go-To Smartphone Under Rs 15,000?

Motorola’s year 2023 in India was a notable one, where it launched a number of value for money offerings. Now, it is beginning its 2024 in India with the launch of a new budget segment smartphone called the Moto G34 5G. The handset was launched globally last month.

Moto G34 5G: Price, Availability, Launch Offers

The Moto G34 5G will be available in two memory variants in India, namely 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB at Rs 10,999 and 11,999, respectively. Consumers will also be able to get an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange as part of the launch offer, making the effective price of the device Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. It will be available in Ocean Green, Ice Blue, and Charcoal Black, featuring the limited-edition premium vegan leather design in ocean green colour and 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish in Ice Blue and Charcoal black.

Moto G34 5G will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India, starting 17th January 2024, 12PM onwards. The device will also be available for pre-order on 9th January between 12:00PM to 2:00PM, exclusively on Flipkart, where pre-order consumers will get free device protection worth Rs 2,800. Reliance Jio users can get a cash back of up to Rs 2,000 and partner coupons worth Rs 2,500 if they recharge with the Rs 399 prepaid plan.

Moto G34 5G: Specs

The handset sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 580 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a hybrid microSD card slot.

For optics, the Moto G34 5G offers a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4. Macro lens and a 16-megapixel f/2.4 front camera. There’ll be a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX for software. It also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos along with two mics.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the Moto G34 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Moto G34 5G: Alternatives

The Moto G34 5G looks quite an appealing offering considering the price to performance ratio but that doesn’t mean it has no competition. For Rs 13,499, you get the Lava Storm 5G which gets you the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 that is equivalent to the Snapdragon 695 in terms of real world performance.

Further, it gets you a 120Hz full-HD+ display which is sharper than the HD+ display of the Moto G34 5G. In addition, it gets you an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor that is far more useful than the secondary 2MP macro sensor on the Motorola handset. The Lava device also has faster 33W fast wired charging support.

However, Motorola covers its shortcomings with a better stock Android-inspired software and a lower price tag. Plus, it gets you stereo speakers which the Lava Storm 5G lacks. At the end, it boils down to your personal preference. If software matters a lot to you, Moto G34 5G shouldn’t disappoint you but if you are flexible with your budget and can shell out a little more, then go for the Lava Storm 5G due to it being a better overall product.