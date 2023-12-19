The handset will sport a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W charging.

For optics, the Moto G34 5G will offer a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel Macro lens and a 16-megapixel front camera. There’ll be a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX.