The handset will sport a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W charging.
For optics, the Moto G34 5G will offer a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel Macro lens and a 16-megapixel front camera. There’ll be a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.5
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1600 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14, MyUX
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|20W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|2.4Ghz / 5Ghz
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP52