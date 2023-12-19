  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Motorola
  4. Moto G34 5G

Moto G34 5G

Moto G34 5G
Moto G34 5G
Brand: Motorola
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 695
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.5-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The handset will sport a 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 4GB of and 128GB of storage. The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W charging.

For optics, the Moto G34 will offer a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel Macro lens and a 16-megapixel front camera. There’ll be a side-facing fingerprint scanner along with Android 14-based My UX.

Moto G34 5G Specs

Moto G34 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 4/128 GB
Colour Options Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue

Moto G34 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Moto G34 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Moto G34 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 695
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Moto G34 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX

Moto G34 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.4 aperture

Moto G34 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 20W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Moto G34 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz / 5Ghz
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Moto G34 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP52

More Smartphones from Motorola

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.