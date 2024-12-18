Moto G15, Moto G15 Power, Moto E15, and Moto G05 Launched: Know Details

Motorola has announced the launch of Moto G15, Moto G15 Power, Moto E15, and the Moto G05 in global countries. The devices do not burn a big hole in your pocket but are claimed to offer enhanced specifications, such as the “highest display brightness available in its class.” The pricing for each one of these will be shared at a later date. Here’s everything else they have to offer.

Moto G15 Power, Moto G15: Specs

Moto G15 and Moto G15 Power sport a 6.72-inch (2400 × 1080 Pixels) FHD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. They are powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chip, paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Storage is further expandable up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

For optics, the two have 50MP primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 5MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, LED flash, and an 8MP f/2.0 sensor on the front for selfies. The G15 packs a 5200mAh battery while the G15 Power packs a 6000mAh battery. Both of them have 18W fast wired charging support. The devices run on Android 15.

Additional features on the two include 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP54-rated bodies, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Moto G05: Specs

The Moto G05 features a 6.67-inch (1604 × 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chip, coupled with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It has a single rear camera including a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor along with an ambient light sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture. The device packs a 5200mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The device runs on Android 15.

Additional features on the two include 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP54-rated bodies, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

Moto E15: Specs

The Moto E15 features a 6.67-inch (1604 × 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chip, coupled with 2GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It has a single rear camera sensor, including a 32MP f/2.2 primary camera sensor and an ambient light sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture. The device packs a 5200mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 14 Go Edition.

Additional features on the two include 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP54-rated body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.