Motorola Announces Open Beta Program for New Moto AI Features: Know Details

No smartphone brand wants to get left behind in the ongoing “AI race.” As a result, Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced the launch of an Open Beta program for new Moto AI features supported on a select few smartphone models from the brand. Here’s everything to know about the development.

Moto AI is designed to “simplify daily smartphone interaction by placing users at the center” as it is fully baked throughout the entire device experience. Starting November 26, eligible users can sign up for the open beta program for new moto AI features.

This program will allow users to “experience all that moto ai has to offer, share their feedback and influence the future of moto ai.” The beta testing program will be available on the motorola razr 50 ultra/motorola razr+, motorola razr 50/motorola razr, and motorola edge 50 ultra. Users of these devices will receive a notification to sign up and if they don’t, they can sign up via Motorola’s website.

Open Beta Program for New Moto AI Features: What Are They?

Accessible from anywhere with a simple double tap on the back of the device, consumers can discover new advanced moto ai features.

There’s a new Catch me up prompt that keeps users up to date with the notifications they missed, regardless of how long they’ve been away from their phone. This is because moto ai delivers a tailored summary of their most important messages, similar to Apple Intelligence’s notification summaries. This way, consumers can move forward with their day without needing to check missed notifications.

Next, the Pay attention command helps consumers stay present and focused during meetings and conversations, eliminating the need for notetaking. Users can press record and moto ai handles the rest. It captures, transcribes, and summarizes key points for a quick review later.

Then there’s a Remember this prompt which serves as an intelligent companion, capturing and saving key moments users want to look back on. With each photo or screenshot, moto ai enriches the memory with relevant insights, context, and meaningful facts stored privately in one’s Journal. Whenever users want to revisit or recall important details, such as a flight itinerary or product they want to buy, they can nudge moto ai to bring it all back.

The newly designed search bar offers users a seamless way to find exactly what they need—whether searching their device, browsing the web, or using a language model. This intuitive tool enables users to search for apps, contacts, settings, and more, all from one central location. Complementing this is the App tray, which organizes content into three clear tabs: Apps, News, and Journal, ensuring everything is easily accessible.

Users can also leverage natural language search via voice or text, simplifying tasks and delivering instant assistance, quick suggestions, or answers to questions. Additionally, Smart Actions enhance productivity by enabling one-command shortcuts for tasks like taking a selfie, scanning documents, or activating a hotspot.