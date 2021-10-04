Moto E40 leaked renders reveal design and key specs

Motorola recently launched Moto E20 smartphone. Now the company is working on a new E-series smartphone dubbed as Moto E40. Now, a couple of renders have surfaced online revealing its design and key specs.

Moto E40 renders

Leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a set of renders with the upcoming phone. The renders confimrs that Moto E40 will come with a triple-camera set up at the rear. The fingerprint scanner is also placed in the back and has a Motorola logo carved inside.

In addition, the right side of the phone seems to house two buttons above and below the volume rockers. One of them is likely to be a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Moreover, the leak reveals that the phone will come with an Octa-Core processor. As per rumours, there will be a Unisoc Tiger T700 SoC chipset. Further, it will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 48-megapixel triple camera setup.

Previously, the same leakster revealed the specifications of the upcoming Motorola Moto E40. The phone will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the Moto E40 will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

An octa-core processor will pack the smartphone. It is likely to come with a Unisoc T606 chipset. It is also expected to be running the Android Go Edition operating system.

Earlier Moto E40 Geekbench listing was spotted. The Geekbench listing revealed that the Moto E40 smartphone would be powered by an Unisoc processor clocked at 1.8GHz. However, the exact Unisoc chipset name is not displayed in the listing.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the device is loaded with 4GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches. The listing, however, doesn’t include any other specs of the Moto E40.

In the Geekbench test result, the smartphone scored 352 and 1352 points in the single-core and multi-test, respectively.