Moto E40 tipped to come with 48MP rear camera, 90Hz display

Motorola recently launched Moto E20 smartphone. Now the company is working on a new E-series smartphone dubbed as Moto E40. The key specifications of the Moto E40 has now surfaced online.

Moto E40 Specs

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared an image that has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Motorola Moto E40. The phone will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the Moto E40 will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

An octa-core processor will pack the smartphone. It is likely to come with a Unisoc T606 chipset. It is also expected to be running the Android Go Edition operating system.

Earlier Moto E40 Geekbench listing was spotted. The Geekbench listing revealed that the Moto E40 smartphone would be powered by an Unisoc processor clocked at 1.8GHz. However, the exact Unisoc chipset name is not displayed in the listing.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the device is loaded with 4GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches. The listing, however, doesn’t include any other specs of the Moto E40.

In the Geekbench test result, the smartphone scored 352 and 1352 points in the single-core and multi-test, respectively.

Moto E20 Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Moto E20 packs a Unisoc T606 SoC chipset clocked at 1.6GHz. The SoC is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 (Go edition). There’s also a 4,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.