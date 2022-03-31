Mivi to soon launch Made-in-India Soundbars

With the rise in OTT consumption, there has been an increase in demand for home audio systems that provide consumers with a home theatre experience. Tapping the pulse of the market, Mivi, India’s homegrown electronics company, is all set to bolster its audio segment with the launch of ‘the country’s first made in India’ soundbars.

Mivi is entering into the home audio category with a 2.2 channel 60W and 100W soundbars that come with 2 in-built subwoofers and multiple EQ modes. “The soundbars are designed taking the Indian consumers preferences and needs into consideration and are built with a bass heavy profile”, says Mivi. The exterior is designed with metal casing which provides a premium finish and a superior look.

Slated to be launched in the coming week, the soundbar will be available on Mivi.in and Flipkart at very “attractive launch prices”. “We are thrilled to expand our product line with the upcoming soundbars, which will entirely be manufactured in our Hyderabad manufacturing plant. We believe that this is another step towards revolutionising the Indian consumer tech market and will be launching more such products soon”, said Midhula Devabhaktuni, Cofounder & CMO, Mivi.

As for its recent launches, Mivi introduced two new Bluetooth neckband earphones. The brand launched Mivi ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX at Rs 999 in early March. The latest neckbands are accompanied by 10mm Super Solid Bass and clear audio drivers. In addition, they have an IPX4 rating, making them dust, sweat, and water-resistant.

This ensures that the users can enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle, sweat profusely while doing intense workouts, and can carry the product everywhere. Both Mivi neckbands, ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX, are equipped with a high-quality microphone to provide crystal-clear calls and seamless communication. The device offers over 14 hours of Playtime on a single charge on mid-volume.