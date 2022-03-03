Mivi launches ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX Bluetooth neckband earphones

Mivi is strengthening its product portfolio with the launch of two new Bluetooth neckband earphones. The brand has launched Mivi ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX at Rs 999.

Consumers can purchase these devices from Amazon, Flipkart and Mivi website from 3rd March onwards. Both the earphones are covered with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Mivi ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX Features

Mivi ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX are Made in India feather-light neckband earphones. The latest neckbands are accompanied by 10mm Super Solid Bass and clear audio drivers.

In addition, they have an IPX4 rating, making them dust, sweat, and water-resistant. This ensures that the users can enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle, sweat profusely while doing intense workouts, and can carry the product everywhere.

Both Mivi neckbands, ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX, are equipped with a high-quality microphone to provide crystal-clear calls and seamless communication. The device offers over 14 hours of Playtime on a single charge on mid-volume.

In addition, there is Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ensuring that earphones connect to smartphones as soon as they are turned on. This removes the need to unlock the phone, and offering superb sound quality up to 10 meters away from the smartphone.

The Mivi ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX have in-built voice assistants like Siri and google assistant. It allows customers to easily change the audio tracks and accept or reject calls with utmost ease. Furthermore, the LED display on the battery case enables users to keep track of their battery usage and avoid missing a charge.

Recently, Mivi Octave 3 Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs 1,999. Consumers can purchase this device from Mivi website, Amazon and Flipkart. Mivi Octave 3 is covered with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Users can choose from a variety of vibrant colours.

The device provides more than 8 hours of Playtime on a single charge. It has a USB Type-C charging port on the device for rapid charging. It also comes with protection IPX7.