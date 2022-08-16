Mivi Duopods F50 TWS earbuds launched in India with 50-hour playback time

Mivi Duopods F50 TWS earbuds have launched in India with an affordable price tag. The Duopods F50 have a stem shaped design with plastic eartips. Apart from that, the Duopods F50 from Mivi claim to offer a playback time of 50 hours with the charging case. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.

Priced at Rs 999 for a limited period, the MIVI Duopods F50 are available at Flipkart for purchase. The new Duopods come with 13mm drivers offering enhanced sound quality. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, the device has a range of 10 meters and comes with a USB Type-C charging cable that provides fast charging with full charge in just 1 hour. The Duopods are available in four colours namely Black, Beige, Coral, and Blue.

Further, MIVI’s Duopods provide 50 hours of playtime and help one through the most tiresome of activities. The product helps keep unwanted noises at bay with the PNC noise cancellation feature. Further, the product has a dual mic system.

In related news to Mivi, the brand recently unveiled the S16 and S24 soundbars in India. Both soundbars feature studio quality bass while they come with multiple connectivity options such as AUX, Bluetooth 5.1, TF/USB and Micro SD card. It is equipped with two passive radiators while the device has both built-in voice assistants- Siri and Google Assistant for convenience.

Both the sound bars have a battery life of six hours at 70% volume along with 16W cinematic sound effect for the S16 and 24W cinematic sound effect for the S24.