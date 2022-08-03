Mivi S16, S24 soundbars launched in India

Mivi, India’s home-grown electronics company, today announced the launch of their ‘truly Made in India’ range of sound bars in two different variants the “S16” and the “S24”. These portable sound bars will be available on Flipkart and on the Mivi website at a special price of Rs 1299 and Rs 1799 for the S16 and S24 sound bars respectively, applicable only on the launch day. From the 4th august both the soundbars will be available at original pricing of Rs 1499 (S16) and Rs 1999 (S24).

Both sound bars feature studio quality bass while they come with multiple connectivity options such as AUX, Bluetooth 5.1, TF/USB and Micro SD card. It is equipped with two passive radiators while the device has both built-in voice assistants- Siri and Google Assistant for convenience.

Both the sound bars have a battery life of six hours at 70% volume along with 16W cinematic sound effect for the S16 and 24W cinematic sound effect for the S24. “Both the sound bars are designed to provide a wider soundstage for a more immersive experience at a modest pricing to the music lovers”, said Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi.

If you want an even more powerful soundbar, Zebronics launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 in India last month. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 4050 outputs 75W audio. It packs a 10.16cm subwoofer, a dual driver setup, and 3D audio equalization for an enhanced experience. Zebronics has given the soundbar a compact form factor that is mainly designed for tight spaces. Moreover, the soundbar can be wall-mounted as well.

The soundbar comes with multi-connectivity options like you can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth. The soundbar also supports connectivity options like HDMI(ARC) and Optical for your TV, DTH, Gaming console etc.