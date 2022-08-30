Mivi Duopods A550, F70, and Collar Classic Pro earbuds launched in India

Mivi has launched three new products for the Indian market including the Duopods A550, F70 TWS earbuds and a neckband called Collar Classic Pro. All three of them come with Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity and while the neckband has a 250-hour standby time, the TWS buds have a 50-hour playback time with the case.

Both the Duopods, A550, and F70 will be available on Amazon and Flipkart respectively priced at Rs 1,599 each, whereas, the Collar Classic Pro can be purchased on Flipkart at the price range of Rs 1,199.

The Duopods A550 and F70 come with 12mm drivers and are equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, which covers a radius of 10m of connectivity, and a USB Type-C charging cable that provides fast charging with full charge in just 1 hour. Both the Duopods have 50 hours of playtime.

The ENC noise cancellation feature keeps all unwanted noises at bay and there’s a quad mic system for clearer calling experience. Duopods A550 comes in four colours: Black, Blue, Mint Green, and White; whereas Duopods F70 comes in Beige, Coral, Blue and Black colours.

On the other hand, the Collar Classic Pro comes with a 13mm driver and is also equipped with Bluetooth 5.1. It also covers a radius of 10m of connectivity, and comes with a USB Type-C charging cable that provides fast charging. The neckband has a standby of 250 hours and a battery capacity of 190 x 2mAh.

The device also has a Passive Noise Cancellation feature that prevents unwanted noise from entering the ear. Collar Classic Pro comes in five colours namely Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and Red.